With one of the youngest populations in the world, Uganda was already struggling with high rates of child labour. But with the world now facing a wave of economic hardship, NGOs say in a single year, the pandemic has set back any progress made to reduce child labour by 20 years. In Karamoja, north-east Uganda, when all schools closed due to the pandemic, nine-year-old Teddy joined her mother mining for gold.

Reporter: Patience Atuhaire

Shoot/edit: Allan Atulinda

Camera and producer: Ruth Evans

Series producer: Claire Press

