Somalia is set to hold its first democratic elections in 50 years.

Political leaders agreed in May on a framework for parliamentary elections to be held within 60 days which, many hope, will avert a crisis that could push the fragile Horn of Africa country into political violence.

BBC Monitoring's Beverley Ochieng explains why the elections hold such importance for the rest of the continent.

