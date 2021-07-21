When Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera spent seven months in jail in 2019 for money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime, it was seen as an example of rising oppression of the press and critics of the former President John Magufuli.

Having been freed after accepting a plea bargain, Erick tells BBC Africa's Zuhura Yunus about life in prison, losing his mother and what is needed to tackle previous injustices.