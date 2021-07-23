Imagine being woken by the sound of a volcano erupting just miles away sending rivers of lava towards your home.

That's what happened in May this year near Goma, a city in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the chaos that followed, families fleeing the eruption became separated.

Two months on and many people are still living in temporary camps, unable to return to their homes, and some children still haven't found their families.

International aid groups have been working with local organisations to try and reunite them.

One young local woman, Sarah, who works with street children, has made it her mission to reunite children and parents.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Jasmin Souesi.