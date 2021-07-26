The woman helping reunite volcano families

Imagine being woken by the sound of a volcano erupting just miles away sending rivers of lava towards your home.

That's what happened in May this year near Goma, a city in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the chaos that followed, families fleeing the eruption became separated.

One young local woman, Sarah, who works with street children, has made it her mission to reunite children and parents.

