The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has denied that bringing his wife, daughter and son-in-law with him as part of his 10-person delegation to a virtual international summit being hosted in the UK is nepotism.

Each member of the delegation has a specific function and provide services that justifies their presence at the summit, Mr Chakwera told BBC Hardtalk's Sarah Montague.

The president, a preacher turned politician, won power promising to "clear the rubble" of corruption in 2020.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 28 July 2021 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)