A global summit that aims to tackle the devastating consequences of the pandemic for education has begun in London. The event hosted by the UK and Kenya also invited various leaders from across the continent, including the recently elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

He has made education, particularly for girls, a central focus of his mandate. And yet, according to the Girls' Opportunity Index, the country lies at the bottom of the list and is one of the worst countries in the world to be a girl seeking 12 years of quality education.

BBC Afrique's Nicolas Negoce spoke with President Bazoum at the summit, where he explained how much the country needs to keep girls in school. He also talked about the major challenges facing the country.