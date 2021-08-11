The illegal gold mines killing rivers and livelihoods

Sixty percent of Ghana’s water bodies are now polluted, largely due to illegal mining activities.

Ghana is the leading producer of gold in Africa and about 35% of it is extracted by small-scale miners, most of them operating illegally.

Over the last few years, the government has been carrying out an increasingly tough campaign against, them but some communities are frustrated that it's not making any difference.

Video produced and edited by Sulley Lansah

