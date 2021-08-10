Zambia elections: What you need to know

Zambians are preparing to head to the polls on Thursday 12 August in the most highly contested elections in the country’s history, with 16 presidential candidates vying for the top post.

It's expected to be a close run race between the incumbent President Edgar Lungu and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who is running for the presidency for the sixth time. He has never won.

The BBC's Mutuna Chanda reports from the Zambian capital Lusaka.

Video edited by Miriam O'Donkor