Nigeria's Information Minister has compared United States' difficulties in dealing with the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan and Nigeria's challenges with banditry and Boko Haram.

Despite continuing abductions and killings, Lai Mohammed says the government overall is winning the war against terrorism.

Regarding the ongoing Twitter ban in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed says that the negotiations are ongoing.

Reporter: Peter Okwoche

