On the trail of fake medicine smugglers

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been an increase in the production and smuggling of fake drugs around the world.

Authorities are cracking down on this type of crime and the BBC was given exclusive access to a global operation led by World Customs.

Reported, produced and edited by Hannah Gelbart

Filmed by Mark Koumagnon

Additional reporting in French by Rachida Houssou

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.