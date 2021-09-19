Senegalese dancer and choreographer Germaine Acogny has recently been awarded the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Biennale Dance festival.

Acogny is the founder of the renowned École des Sables dance school and at 77 years old she's still dancing herself.

We looked at the legacy she has left on African contemporary dance.

Story by Brenda Emmanus

Produced by Brenda Emmanus and Saidata Sesay

Edited by Tim Hodges

Filmed by Ameer Ahmed