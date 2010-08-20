Mozambique militant attacks: 'So much destruction'

Islamist militants have terrorised the north of Mozambique for over four years. Known as Al Shabab, they have links to the Islamic State group.

They operate in the Cabo Delgado province, which was home to Africa's largest natural gas project, run by French company Total.

It's close to the town of Palma, where in March, dozens of people died after an attack - causing Total to withdraw its workers.

Two and a half thousand people have died and 700,000 have been displaced since fighting began.

Rwanda has sent in its forces to help, and the BBC's Deputy Africa Editor Anne Soy has been travelling in Mozambique with their troops.