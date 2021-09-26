Nine-year-old Zimbabwean boy Rodwell Nkomazana lost an eye, his nose, and his upper lip when he was mauled by a hyena. He is now in South Africa receiving extensive facial surgery from a team of volunteer doctors.

The BBC, who have been following Rodwell for a documentary, accompanied him and his mother for an extraordinary meeting with two other hyena attack survivors.

