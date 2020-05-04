Burying the dead in eastern Nigeria has always been a contentious issue.

Unlike the majority Islamic north, in the predominantly Christian region in the east, families often have a difficult time burying their dead, as the process tends to be very expensive and the pressure of cultural norms means that a lot is expected from people who are grieving.

Now there is a public outcry against a culture where religious and cultural institutions tax families before allowing them to bury their dead.

Produced by Olivia Ndubuisi

Filmed by Nnamdi Agbanelo

Edited by Yadeta Berhanu