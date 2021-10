Business owners who depend on social media to drive their sales are counting losses incurred during a six-hour outage on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Kafui Adzah's restaurant Akosombo Bar in Accra relies heavily on meal orders via WhatsApp and Instagram. During the outage, she says her orders halved in volume as customers struggled to make orders.

Produced by Marko Zoric

Edited by Tim Hodges