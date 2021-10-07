Archbishop Desmond Tutu: Celebrating his 90th birthday
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner largely withdrew from public life more than a decade ago, but he is remembered for his leading role in denouncing white minority rule in apartheid-era South Africa.
More recently, he has spoken out against corruption and xenophobic violence.
How is he remembered in South Africa and what is his legacy?
Produced, filmed and edited by Chris Parkinson