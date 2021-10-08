Fast fashion: The dumping ground for unwanted clothes
Fashion brands are overproducing to meet the demands of modern trends and countries in West Africa are drowning under the weight of waste shipped to their shores every week.
BBC Africa's Thomas Naadi investigates why donations and recycled clothing are actually ending up in landfill.
