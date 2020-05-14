Nigerian-born scientist, Father Godfrey Nzamujo, started with a small, barren piece of land in Benin in 1985.

His quest to a "zero waste" agricultural system was ignited by the drought and famine of the 1980s in Ethiopia.

Thirty-six years later, the Songhaï project is the result of Father Nzamujo's drive to not only increase food security, but also help the environment and create jobs.

Produced by Lalla SY

Filmed and edited by Franck Noudofinin