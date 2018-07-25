Throughout African history there are women who have dominated in a man’s world. Some of them were queens – loved and respected for their leadership.

Illustrator Onyinye Iwu has been creating art of ancient queens to show they are still relevant today. Onyinye explains why Queen Amina, Queen Yaa Asantewaa , Queen Njinga Mbandi, the Queen of Sheba and Queen Hatshepsut are seen as role models, and explores the challenges they faced as women.

Producer & reporter: Jean Otalor

Camera operator: Phil Darley

Picture editor: Stephen Bulfield