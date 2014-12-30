The Gambia: 'We are crying for justice'

The regime of Gambia's former president Yahya Jammeh has been accused of extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detentions.

Mr Jammeh denies the allegations, and refuses to cooperate with the Truth, Reconciliation and Repatriations Commission, which is investigating the alleged human rights abuses.

Now many Gambians fear justice will never be served after the commission's report was delayed for a second time. The BBC spoke to some of them.

Produced and edited by Rhodri Davies

Filmed by Hans Fanfon