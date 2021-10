A Benin Bronze artefact will return to Nigeria after being at Jesus College, Cambridge, for over 100 years.

The statue of a cockerel, known as the "Okukur", was taken by British colonial forces in 1897 and given to the college in 1905 by the father of a student.

A decision for it to be returned was made in 2019, after students campaigned.

A ceremony has been held at the college to sign the handover documents.