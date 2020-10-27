Having a baby can have a huge and sometimes unexpected affect on a parent’s mental health. But have you ever thought how it is for deaf mothers?

Catherine talks about her experiences as a new mother, her diagnosis of postpartum depression, and how she was able to work through such challenging period in her life, thanks to the support from an organisation in Nairobi which helps deaf mothers through postpartum depression.

Produced by Anne Okumu and Anthony Irungu

Voice over by Esther Ogola

Edited by Anne Okumu

Executive producer: Connor Boals