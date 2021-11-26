Eswatini’s Prime Minister, Cleopas Dlamini, has told the BBC that police fired on civilians during deadly protests that have rocked the kingdom this year.

Earlier in November, Human Rights Watch and the UN released reports stating security forces used live ammunition and “engaged in disproportionate and unnecessary use of force” in protests against the country’s autocratic ruler King Mswati III and that no member of the security forces had been held accountable.

Eswatini's pro-democracy activists are calling on the international community to play an active role in a planned dialogue with the country’s monarch. They believe this will ensure meaningful results. Efforts are currently being made to hold talks in the new year.

The BBC’s Nomsa Maseko reports from Eswatini’s capital Mbabane.