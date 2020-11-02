Unlocking secrets from Africa’s biggest banking data leak, BBC Africa Eye reveals how millions of dollars of public funds ended up in the private bank accounts of businesses based in Democratic Republic of Congo and owned by family and associates of former President Joseph Kabila. The investigation also raises serious questions about unexplained transactions through an official account for the office of the presidency when Mr Kabila was in power.

The investigation is part of Congo Hold-up, an international collaboration with access to evidence from BGFI Bank.

How much did the former president know?