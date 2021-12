Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija leads an all-women Nigerian law firm, the Headfort Foundation. The group offers free legal services to poor people and those who are unable to get bail, as well as people facing long pre-trial detentions.

The small team hopes to make a big change in Nigeria's legal system.

Reporter and producer: Azeezat Olaoluwa

Cameraperson and editor: Joshua Akinyemi

Executive producer: Connor Boals