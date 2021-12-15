Libya’s long-awaited presidential election has been billed as a chance to move on from the chaos that has plagued the country since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

But the run-up has been plagued by controversy and uncertainty over whether the vote will actually take place as planned on 24 December.

BBC Monitoring’s Samia Hosny spoke to five Libyan women about their hopes and concerns for the country's future.

Video produced by Suniti Singh