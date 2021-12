Adeoye Fawaz's life has changed since winning the Chess In Slums tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 19-year-old bus conductor, who was living under a bridge in Oshodi, is a popular face in the country after winning the chess competition.

The aim of Chess In Slums is to transform the lives of children in underserved communities.

Produced by Azeezat Olaoluwa

Edited by Joshua Akinyemi