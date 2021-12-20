Why are protestors back on the streets in Sudan?

This weekend marked three years to the day since the start of the popular uprising in Sudan that saw long term dictator Omar al Bashir kicked out of power. But - instead of the anniversary being a time for celebration, it saw many of the same young protestors back on the street - this time calling for the removal of the leaders who they say have hijacked their revolution.

The BBC’s Anita Nkonge explains what’s behind the protests.

Video journalist: Joe Inwood.