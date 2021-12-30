Professor Tulio de Oliveira is one of several scientists at South Africa's University of KwaZulu-Natal who first identified the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

He says despite the role South African scientists played in helping to fight the variant after it was first detected, the country was placed on a "severe" travel ban by western countries.

Professor de Oliveira says many African countries are very experienced in dealing pandemics, and calls for respect, support and investment from Western countries.

Produced by Malu Cursino

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi