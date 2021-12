Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was known for his deep convictions and faith - and he never refrained from expressing himself.

Here is a selection of some of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate's famous words.

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor

Produced by Kevyah Cardoso

