Desmond Tutu: Remembered by daughter as a 'hugger'

The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us."

The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on Sunday aged 90.

