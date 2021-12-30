Mourners queue to pay respects to Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body lies in state at his for cathedral in Cape Town.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday, aged 90.

Before his death, Tutu requested there to be no "lavish spending" on his funeral, and asked for his coffin, which is made of wood, to be "the cheapest available", according to his foundation.

