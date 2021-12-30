Hundreds of people have queued to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at his old parish cathedral in Cape Town.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday, aged 90.

Before his death, Tutu requested that there be no "lavish spending" on his funeral, and asked for his coffin to be "the cheapest available", according to his foundation.

His funeral will take place on Saturday.