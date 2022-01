The funeral for the anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu has taken place in Cape Town.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died last Sunday, aged 90.

Before his death he requested a simple ceremony, with no 'lavish spending' and the 'cheapest available coffin'.

