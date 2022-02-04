Morocco gripped by efforts to rescue boy trapped in well

Rescuers who are desperately trying to reach a five-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco four days ago say they are "almost there".

The boy, named by local media as Rayan, was reportedly playing near the well in the town of Tamorot, 100km (62 miles) from Chefchaouen on Tuesday.

He is believed to have fallen about 32m (104ft) through a narrow opening.

Thousands of people have been watching footage of the rescue on social media, and a large group of onlookers has gathered at the scene.