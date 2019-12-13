Joy’s husband Mkpeanebari was arrested in 2018 just three days after their only son was born. He died in custody after three years in prison without trial. Around 75% of Nigeria’s prison population is still awaiting trial.

The situation has led to severe overcrowding in prisons and claims of mistreatment and abuse of inmates. Some former prisoners have described to the BBC's Ishaq Khalid the horrific situation inside these cells.

Produced and filmed by Chukwuemeka Anyikwa

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi