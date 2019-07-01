He has a reputation in Nigeria as a "supercop", and has been celebrated by President Buhari as a “hero” - solving many big criminal cases.

But in recent months, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has fallen out of favour in Nigeria, and is also wanted in the United States.

BBC Africa's Princess Irede Abumere explains who Abba Kyari is, why he’s so famous in Nigeria, and what exactly the allegations against him are.

