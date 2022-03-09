Gracia Kibangu became the first openly queer woman to not only participate in a Namibian beauty pageant, but to win.

The 22-year-old model took part in the 2021 Miss Face of Namibia beauty competition and won the Miss Congeniality category, as well as being named the third runner up overall.

Gracia said it felt important to speak her truth on a national platform as she wanted to be authentic about her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community - especially following a number of high profile cases of discrimination against the community in Namibia in 2021.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community in many African countries feel they have to hide their orientation to avoid hostility and discrimination.

Produced by Esther Akello Ogola

Filmed by Bjorn Rudner

Edited by Ameer Ahmed