Russia's attack on Ukraine has led to an almost unprecedented level of international unity, with 141 countries voting in favour of a UN resolution condemning the invasion and calling for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.

But, of the 35 nations who abstained, almost half came from Africa. Eritrea was one of only five countries in the world which voted against Russian sanctions.

We asked four of our correspondents to explain why so many countries decided to abstain.

Produced by Camilla Mills

Edited by Joe Inwood