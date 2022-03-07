The Nigerian singer was skipping school to make music and his dad was not pleased.

Nigerian musician Davido, one of Africa’s most popular artists, is playing the 02 in London.

However when he first started making music, his father was convinced that his time would be better spent studying.

Davido spoke to DJ Edu, and This Is Africa, about his success, his goals and his family life.

Filmed and edited by Mark Sedgwick

Also filmed by Alvaro Alvarez