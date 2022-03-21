Have the network of roads which criss-cross Kenya become death traps?

Between 2020 and 2021 Kenyan road deaths rose more than 20%. Last year, more than 4500 were killed and in excess of 16,000 people were injured.

The Kenyan Government says drunk driving, overloading, and speeding are among the top causes of the carnage. But is corruption also a factor?

Journalist Richard Chacha, himself paralysed in a road accident ten years ago, joins Africa Eye to expose rogue driving school employees who, for a fee, fix it for rookie drivers to get behind the wheel without ever having to take a driving test.

Africa Eye also reveals how brokers take cash to beat the vehicle safety testing system, enabling taxis fit for the scrap heap to be driven on Kenya’s roads… and carry passengers.