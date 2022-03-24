It's been five months since Sudan’s military staged a coup, ending a power sharing agreement with civilian leaders.

Every week since then pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the streets to challenge the junta’s authority. More than 80 people have been killed as security forces crackdown on protests.

Many of those taking to the streets are young women. But there are increasing reports security forces have been targeting them with beatings, sexual assault, and rape to silence them.

Our Africa correspondent, Catherine Byaruhanga has been investigating these allegations in Khartoum.

Film produced by Vladimir Hernandez. Edited by Hassan Lali.

