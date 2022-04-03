Rogue pastors, fake miracles and murder

For hundreds of millions of Africans, Christianity is the cornerstone of their existence.

But an explosion of rogue pastors exploiting the trust and belief of their followers for profit and power, has led to a fight for the soul of Christianity in Africa.

Africa Eye reporter Peter Macjob travels to Uganda to meet the new religious movements rejecting Christian conventions and the families who have suffered tragic losses at the hands of rogue pastors.

With charlatans and conmen preying on the faith of millions, what is the future for believers in Uganda and across Africa?