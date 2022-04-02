Korrine Sky, a British-Zimbabwean second-year medical student, decided to flee Ukraine as soon as the Russian invasion started.

Using Korrine's social media messages, photos and videos, we have pieced together her harrowing journey out of war-torn Ukraine, into an immersive mobile experience.

Motion graphics: George Wafula

Video editor: Ifiokabasi Ettang

Producer: Keisha Gitari

Executive producers: Princess Irede Abumere and Marko Zoric