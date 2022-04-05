Residents of Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, have had businesses and livelihoods - estimated to be worth billions of dollars - destroyed after a fire tore through the main market.

The weekend blaze is a setback for the city of 1.2 million residents in the self-declared independent country.

The BBC has spoken to a resident who was affected, as well as Abdirashid Duale, a businessman and member of the task force created to assess damages in the open-air market, which has been a hub for international trade.