The Ghanaian village of Adamorobe is unique in that 3% of its total population is deaf.

To deal with communication struggles, the locals have created their own type of sign language.

However, in the 1970s, village elders banned deaf people from marrying each other in an attempt to keep the numbers of deaf children being born down.

Now with the ban lifted, the village is being studied by the University of Ghana to work out exactly how hereditary deafness works.