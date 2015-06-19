Is fat freezing the key to weight loss?

Like many, Kenyan entrepreneur Terryanne has fitness goals she'd like to meet. However she’s trying a unique alternative to burning fat that involves less exercise.

Cryolipolysis uses super cold technology to break down fat cells and is borrowed from cancer treatment.

Although an expensive treatment, it's been described as a non-invasive and painless way to remove fat - but as its popularity rises on the continent, should it be regulated like other plastic surgery?