Farida is a 39-year-old French-Moroccan Muslim.

She was born and raised in France, but she lived in the UK for 12 years before returning to France to live with her family.

Farida told us she feels "freer" in the UK, describing France as her country, but she doesn't "feel French".

But why does Farida feel like this?

Reporter: Nora Fakim

Filmed and produced by Sam Robinson