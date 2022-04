Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a... street cleaner can?

According to The World Bank, waste generation rates are rising.

In 2016, the worlds’ cities generated over 2bn tonnes of solid waste, amounting to a footprint of 0.74 kilograms per person, per day.

Much of this waste ends up on streets, and Nigerian environmentalist Jonathan Olakunle dresses up as the Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man to help clean up the Osogbo streets.